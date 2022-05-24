Christchurch terror attack first responders honoured

Sixty-six Commissioner’s Awards have been presented to police and Muslim community members on Tuesday morning, to recognise their actions following the March 15 terrorist attacks.

Imam Gamal Fouda (Masjid Al-Noor), Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Imam Adbul Alabi Lateef (Linwood Islamic Centre). (Source: NZ Police)

Those honoured include staff who were first to arrive at the two mosques and those who followed them, including to attend to the wounded.

The awards also recognise the dedication, skill and professionalism of a wide variety of roles over the weeks and months that followed. This included coordinating the police response, restoring the mosques, the investigation, supporting the victims’ families, staff well-being, and inter-agency liaison in New Zealand and offshore.

The ceremony was held behind closed doors, and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it was time to "recognise the efforts of police staff and others who worked tirelessly to save lives, ensure public safety and hold a terrorist to account".

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price. (Source: NZ Police)

As Operations Deans involved police staff from across the country, 3800 citations will be awarded over the coming months.

Each recipient of an Operation Deans Award will receive a green and black ribbon designed in consultation with Muslim representatives.