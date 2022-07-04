Rotorua to host NRL's Māori All Stars doubleheader

Source: 1News

Rotorua will be the first city outside of Australia to host the annual rugby league showdown between the Māori All Stars and the Indigenous All Stars when the teams roll into town next year.

Nicho Hynes of the Indigenous All Stars and Kenny Bromwich of the Māori All Stars.

Nicho Hynes of the Indigenous All Stars and Kenny Bromwich of the Māori All Stars. (Source: Getty)

The Harvey Norman Rugby League All Stars event will feature both a men's and women's game.

The games will be played at Rotorua International Stadium, and while a date has not yet been announced, last year's event was held on February 12.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo is "excited" the game will played across the ditch for the first time.

"All Stars brings communities and culture together perhaps like no other week in our calendar. Knowing how important Rotorua is to Māori culture, we are excited to work with the community on becoming the first Aotearoa New Zealand location to host the event," Abdo said.

"The 2023 All Stars game will coincide with the 50-year anniversary of the first Indigenous rugby eeague tour of New Zealand, and will also be 50 years since Arthur Beetson became the first Indigenous athlete to captain Australia."

In that game, the Māori All Stars beat the Indigenous All Stars, while the women's game saw the opposite result.

Tickets will go on sale later this year.

LeagueTauranga and Bay of PlentyNRLKiwis

Popular Stories

1

North Shore Hospital visitors passed Covid on to patients

2

Popular Auckland burger truck fears closure over rules

3

Rainmaker weather system en route to northern, central NZ

4

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

5

Clean car rebate: Dealers say some buyers hit with fee instead

Latest Stories

All Blacks want to take 'game to another level' - Beauden Barrett

Clean car rebate: Dealers say some buyers hit with fee instead

North Shore Hospital visitors passed Covid on to patients

6498 new Covid cases on Monday, 487 people in hospital

Fire service, union to re-engage bargaining amid strikes

Related Stories

Warriors star Reece Walsh to miss Mt Smart return with Covid

Aitken in positional switch as Warriors named for homecoming

Kiwis rookie Ronaldo Mulitalo’s epic try seals victory over Tonga

Video: Tonga's electrifying Sipi Tau meets Kiwis Haka