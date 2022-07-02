US woman recognised as world's longest-serving flight attendant

An 86-year-old American woman has this week been recognised as the world’s oldest and longest-serving flight attendant in the world by Guinness World Records.

Bette Nash in 2017. (Source: Getty)

American Airlines flight attendant Bette Nash began taking to the skies in 1957.

The Boston native said while is free to choose her route, she's a veteran of the New York-Washington-Boston Shuttle as it allows her to return home every night to care for her disabled son, ABC News reports.

In a 2017 interview she described life as a flight attendant when she first started the job.

“You had to be a certain height, you had to be a certain weight. It used to be horrible. You put on a few pounds and you had to keep weighing yourself, and then if you stayed that way, they would take you off the payroll,” Nash said.

Nash will celebrate 65 years on the job later this year.