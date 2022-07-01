US governor slams Supreme Court after environmental target ruling

California's Governor has lashed out at the Supreme Court, after it sided with more than a dozen coal-producing states wanting to set their own environmental targets.

"The idea that the US Supreme Court moved to take away one of the most significant and powerful tools to address the ravages of climate change is incomprehensible," said Gavin Newsom as he stood amongst the burnt remains of a forest wildfire.

The court ruled the Environmental Protections Agency no longer had the right to set emissions targets, a decision being celebrated by states such as West Virginia.

"You know West Virginia's ready for President Biden's work arounds," said the state's attorney general Patrick Morrisey.

"We took him all the way up to the Supreme Court and we beat him this time. And we're prepared to do it again and again and again."

The ruling makes it all but impossible for the Biden administration to reach its 2030 target of halving its greenhouse gases.

And it came on the day a new Supreme Court justice was appointed to the bench.

Ketanji Brown Jackson has now been sworn in, replacing Stephen Breyer.

However, both justices are left-leaning, and Jackson's appointment will do little to sway a court steering hard to the right.

In the last two weeks the court has delivered decisions restricting access to abortion, loosening gun control, and supporting the right to open displays of prayer at public schools.

President Joe Biden was bold in his asserting his feelings about the court, particularly when it came to the decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

"The one thing that has been destabilising is the outrageous behaviour of the Supreme Court of the United States," he said.

He wants to codify the right to an abortion into law but simply doesn't have the numbers in Congress to make it happen.