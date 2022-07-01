Southland driver caught almost 5 times over breath alcohol limit

A Southland driver's been caught behind the wheel while allegedly nearly five times over the breath alcohol limit on Friday morning.

The 31-year-old was reported to police after members of the public in Winton reported their concerns about his driving, which allegedly included several near misses with oncoming traffic.

When stopped by police, he was found to have a breath alcohol reading of 1101 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

The legal limit is 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

He will appear in the Invercargill District Court at a later date.