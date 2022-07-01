Putin's nuclear 'sabre rattling' dismissed by Johnson

Source: Associated Press

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed threats by Russia's president of a possible nuclear strike over Ukraine as "sabre-rattling".

Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

He made the comment in an excerpt of an interview scheduled to be broadcast on LBC Radio's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast programme on Friday.

That followed an opinion piece penned by the former British Ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, in the Daily Telegraph, where the diplomat warned NATO that Russian President Vladimir Putin may "resort to nuclear weapons" over the war in Ukraine.

Johnson dismissed Darroch's analysis and insisted that it is Putin's desire to frame the conflict as "Russia versus NATO."

He later described the war in Ukraine as a "wanton, illegal, unprovoked active aggression against a sovereign independent country."

Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson. (Source: Associated Press)

Asked whether NATO had acted as a united alliance in its Madrid summit this week, Johnson said the conversations are now over "changing the dynamic" of the conflict.

Commenting further on the withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategic Black Sea island, Johnson said the pullout from Snake Island was a "lesson."

The Kremlin portrayed the pullout from Snake Island as a "goodwill gesture."

But Ukraine's military claimed it forced the Russians to flee in two small speedboats following a barrage of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Woman's body found inside vehicle in Manukau Harbour

2

Sydney influencer accused of child sex abuse of 14-year-old boy

3

Paid parental leave rises today

4

Family grieves for Malachi Subecz, 5, killed by 'monster'

5

NZ red meat sector 'deeply disappointed' by EU free trade deal

Latest Stories

Blues rising stars relishing first All Blacks camp

'Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People' launched

Sydney influencer accused of child sex abuse of 14-year-old boy

Putin's nuclear 'sabre rattling' dismissed by Johnson

E-bike rider seriously injured in crash with truck in Tokoroa

Related Stories

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

NATO summit pledge to upscale forces slammed by Russia, China

Meghan Markle bullying claims: Review findings to stay private

PM discusses sanctions in call with Ukrainian President Zelensky