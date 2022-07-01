Police hunting man wanted for offences including shooting at officers

Police are asking for help finding a Northland man who has multiple warrants for arrest in regards to "extremely serious and violent offending", including shooting at police.

Cliff Wharerau. (Source: NZ Police)

Cliff Wharerau, 45, is known to frequent Northland, Auckland and Te Awamutu, and has gang ties. Police are seeking information from anyone in the country who has seen him, and said anyone harbouring him may face charges.

Police said Wharerau has distinctive tattoos on his left hand, arm and shoulder and is 174cm tall.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should contact police immediately.