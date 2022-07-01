NZR says Irish prop shouldn't have played on after head knock

New Zealand Rugby has admitted that Irish prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been brought back into the game against the Māori All Blacks on Wednesday after being left dazed following a big hit.

In the opening minutes of his side’s clash, he sustained a concussion after going into contact with the ball in hand which left him struggling to stand up.

On Friday following a review of the head injury assessment (HIA) Loughman undertook, NZR found that he should have ruled out of the game instead of being cleared to return in the first half.

He came off later in the match.

“NZR believes Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been allowed back on to the field.” NZR medical manager Karen Rasmussen said.

“While NZR stands by the HIA processes in place and is satisfied that player welfare is the number one priority for medical staff at the match, we have identified a gap in communications, which meant critical video evidence was not fully accounted for as part of the process undertaken by the independent match day medical team.”

Rasmussen said that further action would be taken to make sure all options were considered to verify that a player is healthy enough to return.

“We will be reinforcing the full HIA process and protocols for the remainder of the series to ensure video evidence is communicated more accurately between independent match day medical staff to enable them to make the right call with regards to player safety.”

Loughman is not in the match-day squad for Saturday's first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

It comes as the spotlight has been put on the impact rugby is having on players’ health and well-being.

Former All Black Carl Hayman recently shared his battle with dementia while others have opened up about their struggle with brain injuries as a result of the knocks they take in the game.