Man charged over Bay of Plenty hit and run

A 20-year-old man has been charged over a hit and run in Whakatāne last week that left the victim in a serious condition.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the alleged hit and run on Matirerau Street on the night of Tuesday June 21.

The pedestrian was struck by a white sedan police alleged was "travelling at speed".

Investigators have located the white sedan believed to be involved but the investigation into this incident remains ongoing and they would like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

The 20-year-old man will appear in Whakatāne District Court on Saturday.

