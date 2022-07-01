Man arrested following Bay of Plenty meth bust

Source: 1News

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a methamphetamine bust in Ōpōtiki, in eastern Bay of Plenty.

Ten kilos of meth are consumed weekly nationwide as support services face increasing demand.

Ten kilos of meth are consumed weekly nationwide as support services face increasing demand. (Source: 1News)

Police said nearly $60,000 worth of methamphetamine, a gun, ammunition and over $11,000 in cash was found after a search warrant was executed at a Ford St property in Ōpōtiki on Friday.

The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing effort to stop the supply of illicit drugs in the eastern Bay of Plenty, police said.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the property and is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court on Saturday.

Police said they were not ruling out further arrests.

