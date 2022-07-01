Kiwi skateboarders take on Rome in Olympic pursuit

When it was announced that skateboarding would make its debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, it came with plenty of controversy.

But now it’s opened a world of possibility for a group of Kiwi skateboarders who are trying to forge their futures as they embark on their first qualification event for the Paris Olympics.

The team are currently in Rome, in the heart of a city steeped in history at the World Street Skateboarding qualifiers.

They have dreams of it one day being a pathway to turn their passion into their professions.

It’s a long way from Wainuiomata where one of the skateboarders, diesel mechanic Matthew Markland grew up.

“When we first got here it was a bit surreal. We got the Colosseum right there and literally just in front of me is where the comp zone is so it was a bit daunting,” he said.

The Kiwis are having to adapt to temperatures reaching the 40s and for 15-year skateboarding veteran James Huntley, this is his first time out of New Zealand.

“To be able to come to something like this is a tick off the bucket list for sure,” he said.

President of Skateboarding New Zealand, Chris Curran, is excited about the new opportunities available for aspiring skaters.

“I think it’s legitimised skateboarding, it’s not a sport for kids, it’s a legit career path and people get their head around that it’s here to stay,” Curran said.

As the Kiwis work towards their goals they also have a shared language with people on the park.

“Trying to communicate just through skating is fun, you’ll do a trick and someone will nod their head or bow or say some words in Spanish and I don’t know Spanish but I know he’s hyping me up so it’s cool,” Markland says.

It’s going to be a long campaign but much like Rome, skateboarding success isn’t built in a day.