Hastings community helps nab man who burgled five properties

A man on a "prolific" crime spree was arrested on Thursday after breaking into five properties in the Hawke's Bay suburb of Hastings.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary and was due to appear in the Hasting District Court on Friday.

In a statement, Inspector Marty James said police received reports from multiple members of the public in short succession that a man was seen committing burglaries at the properties.

He said police arrested a "prolific burglar thanks to the help of our communities reporting real time information to us".

The first call came from an off-duty police officer who had been contacted by his parents, saying they had seen someone breaking into their home as they watched CCTV remotely.

"Soon after we received another four more calls from the public, reporting the man was seen breaking into other properties before making his way north through the suburb," James said.

"Due to the swift reporting from the public, staff were able to attend, track the offender to a nearby 4 Square and set up cordons, where he was arrested."

James said frontline staff including a dog unit and investigators also responded.

"Staff from the Hawkes Bay Police Precision Targeting Team are continuing to investigate into the activities of the burglar while he was in Hastings.

"We have also become aware that he was wanted in relation to a burglary in Hāwera early last month.

"We’d like to thank the members of the public for their assistance in providing information which led to the man's arrest."