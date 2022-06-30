Review: Somehow, Minions have returned in Minions: The Rise of Gru

It's hard to believe it's been 12 years since we were first introduced to Minions back in the first Despicable Me.

Now the mascots of a multi-billion dollar franchise, those wacky tic-tacs are back in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Originally due for release back in 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru is one of the last major films promoted pre-pandemic to be released.

The story details Gru's first major operation as a supervillain as he attempts to join the Vicious Six. Of course things go awry when those absolute silly billys, the Minions get involved.

Young Gru presides over his motley crew of Minions (Source: Supplied)

I saw the original Despicable Me back in 2010 and remember enjoying it. I never had the pleasure of watching the first Minions film unless you count the woman in front of me on a plane to Thailand watching the film twice on the same flight. From what I saw, the climax features some kind of giant Minion.

There's some great physical comedy scattered in this film sure to please kids and adults alike. Every now and then however, there is a scene which features minion-only dialogue which I found pretty maddening.

Despicable Me has always shone with its wordplay and background gags and Rise of Gru is no different. There's a character with a giant claw hand voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme named Jean Clawed. I giggled so much I missed the name of the next character.

The supervillain sidekick spin-off is in cinemas now. (Source: Supplied)

I don't mean this in a dismissive way, but at the end of the day, this is a kids movie. There's bright and colourful action and a decent helping of heart alongside it. Young kids will have a blast and there's plenty of throwback references to 70s action and other jokes for parents, grandparents and childless singles.