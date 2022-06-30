R Kelly's survivors speak of pride after his sentencing

R'n'B superstar R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after a New York trial revealing allegations dating back nearly as long as his career.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, refused to look up while listening to the victim impact statements at the Brooklyn court on Wednesday (local time).

Outside, 45-year-old Lizzette Martinez said she was abused when she was just 17.

"I never thought that I would be here to see him be held accountable for the atrocious things that he did to children," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women had made claims against the singer of abuse, being held against their will, being threatened and forced into sexual acts for years. But it wasn't until a 2019 documentary detailed the allegations that investigators took another look.

"There wasn't a day in my life up until this moment that I actually believed that the judicial system would come through for Black and Brown girls," said Jovante Cunningham.

"I stand here very proud of my judicial system, very proud of my fellow survivors, and very pleased with the outcome: 30 years did he do this, and 30 years is what he got."

Kelly had faced trial on child pornography charges in 2008 but he was acquitted.

His lawyer Jennifer Bonjean says her client declined to address the court today because he' still facing charges in other cases in Chicago, and Minnesota.

Bonjean says Kelly plans to appeal the sentence.