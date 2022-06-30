Hawke's Bay inmate shanks prison officer multiple times in head

Source: 1News

A staff member at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison is recovering from multiple head wounds after a prisoner attacked them with a shank on Wednesday afternoon.

A file image of a prison fence.

A file image of a prison fence. (Source: istock.com)

Acting prison director Leonie Aben said staff had been taking the prisoner a trolley for his property ahead of a move to another prison when he suddenly attacked a staff member with "an improvised weapon". Other staff intervened and restrained the prisoner.

The staff member received multiple head wounds and was taken to hospital. They were later discharged and are currently recovering at home.

Aben said the prisoner was on directed segregation and has been transferred to another prison on Thursday as planned. He has been charged with misconduct through the prison's misconduct system.

"Assaults on our staff are unacceptable," Aben said.

"Corrections officers come to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe. They do an exceptional and brave job in often very challenging circumstances. Every assault on a member of our staff is taken seriously and any prisoner who resorts to violence is held to account."

Corrections will notify WorkSafe of the assault while police will determine whether criminal charges are laid against the prisoner.

