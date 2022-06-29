Rocket Lab launches NASA satellite headed for the moon

Kiwi-founded aerospace company Rocket Lab has successfully launched a NASA satellite headed to the moon.

The first ever lunar launch on New Zealand soil happened at Mahia Peninsula at 9.55pm on Tuesday.

The "microwave-oven-sized satellite", CAPSTONE, was "designed to test a new orbit around the moon for NASA", Rocket Lab said in a media release.

Founder Peter Beck described it as an "important step in humanity's return to the moon".

The mission is Rocket Lab's 27th Electron launch, and the first launch of NASA's Artemis program.