It’s the pre-match ritual everyone had been waiting for as New Zealand performed a powerful Haka while Mate Ma'a Tonga responded with an electrifying Sipi Tau ahead of the two nation's blockbuster match at Mt Smart Stadium.

Peta Hiku led the Haka as Siliva Havili took charge of the Sipi Tau.

Chanting and screaming echoed across Mt Smart while both nations performed their war cries in the biggest rugby league match in New Zealand in years.

The Kiwis won 26-6.