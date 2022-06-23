National Party President Peter Goodfellow to retire

National Party President Peter Goodfellow has announced he is retiring from the position and will not seek re-election at the next annual conference in August.

Peter Goodfellow. (Source: Getty)

He will stay on the National Party board for one more term to “assist in the transition and help provide counsel to the majority of relatively new members”.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve our Party as President for over 13 years. I’ve seen highs and lows, and after much reflection, I feel the time is now right for someone else to take National into the future as president,” he said.

“As a proud member of the National Party for over 50 years, and its longest serving president, I will be forever grateful to our members for their ongoing support of me as a board member, and to our directors for their confidence in continuing to re-elect me as President.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodfellow's re-election last year caused ripples after former MP and Speaker Sir David Carter quit the board over his re-election.

It came amid concerns about the selection process for candidates, amid some high-profile scandals.

Leader Christopher Luxon thanked Goodfellow on Thursday for his "stellar service as president".

“I have found Peter’s experience, knowledge and wise counsel invaluable in the time that I have been leader.

“Peter now feels it is a good time to stand down as president given the party’s renewal has been completed with a new leadership team established, the caucus unified, and a refreshed team of political and campaign staff in place.

“During Peter’s tenure as president, a strong National Party machine supported the successful Key/English era. He continued through a period of change and reset, with National now being competitive once again and having our best opportunity to win in 2023."