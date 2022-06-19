Fair Game: Should trans athletes be allowed to compete in elite sport?

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in elite sport and can fairness and inclusion co-exist at this level?

Hayley Holt explores the debate around trans athletes and the perception that they have an unfair advantage.

Those at the top of their game speak about the physical toll of transitioning plus the emotional toll of all the hate, while a world-leading scientist who advises international sporting bodies explains why creating a level playing field is not as simple as it sounds.

Watch Sunday's full report in the video above.

ADVERTISEMENT

Find this story interesting? Follow Sunday on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.