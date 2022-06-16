Trainers charged after 2 greyhounds test positive for meth

Source: 1News

Three people, including two trainers, have been charged by the Racing Integrity Board after two greyhounds have tested positive for methamphetamine.

Greyhound racing (file picture).

Greyhound racing (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said it’s alarming that greyhounds are still testing positive for the drug.

"Methamphetamine can cause muscle tremors, seizures, vomiting, and potentially death in dogs. It’s a serious animal welfare issue," he said.

The drug has been found in multiple dogs around the country in recent years.

During the 2020/21 season there were five cases of prohibited substances. One was for caffeine, one for diclofenac (Voltaren), one for ketoprofen and two for methamphetamine.

Last year, greyhound trainer Angela Turnwald was disqualified for 18 months after her dog, Zipping Sarah tested positive for methamphetamine in November 2020.

"Greyhound trainers have a duty of care to their animals. Since they’re breeding and racing animals for financial gain, they ought to be held to a higher standard. We wouldn’t accept positive drug tests like this in any other animal industry," Appelbe said, before calling for greyhound racing to be banned.

New ZealandAnimalsCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Patient dies after leaving Middlemore ED due to wait time

2

Wanted: Outgoing singles for FBOY Island NZ

3

Blood clot keeps Ivan Cleary out of coaching action

4

Sightings of missing Marokopa family prove false

5

Scott Barrett: 'Parents only winner' in Super Rugby final

Latest Stories

Crown admits it failed Māori over airport land sale

Blues upbeat ahead of shot at history in Super Rugby final

Sightings of missing Marokopa family prove false

Some Kiwis see rare sneakers as investment opportunity

Trainers charged after 2 greyhounds test positive for meth

Related Stories

Sightings of missing Marokopa family prove false

CCTV shows van smashing into Auckland Stihl Shop

Talks held over Killer Beez, Tribesmen gang war - councillor

Crime victims excluded from financial support, document reveals