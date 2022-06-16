Trainers charged after 2 greyhounds test positive for meth

Three people, including two trainers, have been charged by the Racing Integrity Board after two greyhounds have tested positive for methamphetamine.

Greyhound racing (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said it’s alarming that greyhounds are still testing positive for the drug.

"Methamphetamine can cause muscle tremors, seizures, vomiting, and potentially death in dogs. It’s a serious animal welfare issue," he said.

The drug has been found in multiple dogs around the country in recent years.

During the 2020/21 season there were five cases of prohibited substances. One was for caffeine, one for diclofenac (Voltaren), one for ketoprofen and two for methamphetamine.

Last year, greyhound trainer Angela Turnwald was disqualified for 18 months after her dog, Zipping Sarah tested positive for methamphetamine in November 2020.

"Greyhound trainers have a duty of care to their animals. Since they’re breeding and racing animals for financial gain, they ought to be held to a higher standard. We wouldn’t accept positive drug tests like this in any other animal industry," Appelbe said, before calling for greyhound racing to be banned.