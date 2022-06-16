No more pre-departure tests for travellers to NZ from June 20

Travellers to New Zealand won't need a pre-departure Covid-19 test from 11.59pm on June 20.

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall made the announcement on Thursday.

She said it was "safe" to lift the requirement much sooner than planned due to the Government's staged approach to reopening New Zealand's borders.

The country had not been overwhelmed with an influx of Covid-19 cases as a result, Verrall said.

The requirement to have a pre-departure test was originally meant to be scrapped by July 31.

"With cases continuing to decline despite over 387,000 arrivals since the borders reopened there is evidence this measure can now be lifted," Verrall said.

"Around 90% of international arrivals undertake their required testing once they are in the country, with only a 2-3% positivity rate. So we don't anticipate a significant increase in border cases once the requirement is lifted."

The Covid-19 Response Minister also said the challenges pre-departure tests pose to visitors are no longer outweighed by the public health benefits.

Verrall said travellers will still need to self-test on Day 1/0 and Day 5/6 in order for health authorities to understand what Covid-19 strains are arriving at the border.

Rule change for transiting passengers

Verrall also announced people transiting through New Zealand no longer need to be vaccinated from 11.59pm on June 20.

They also won't need to complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

Travellers with Covid-19-like symptoms, such as hay fever, will also be able to choose between showing a negative Covid test or a certificate from a health professional stating they're unlikely to have the virus prior to travelling.

The maximum penalty for breaching the Air Border Order's vaccination requirement has also been reduced from $4000 to $1000.

"These changes represent important progress in our ongoing management of Covid-19 and our reconnecting strategy," Verrall said.

Tourism Minister welcomes news

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has welcomed the early removal of pre-departure tests.

"It's positive we're able to safely remove pre-departure tests before the winter tourism season and the upcoming Australian school holidays. I know this news will be welcomed by tourism operators across the country," he said.

"The removal of the test means planning a trip to New Zealand is made easier and cheaper. So for those people overseas who have been dreaming of international travel, my message is simple: New Zealand is open, and we're ready to welcome you."

National says Govt has 'finally done the right thing'

National's Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop remarked the Government had "finally done the right thing" in "belatedly" scrapping pre-departure tests.

"This step will remove a barrier for travellers to New Zealand and will help boost tourism, business and leisure travel. It's a vital step in reconnecting with the world after two years of isolation," he said.

"Today's announcement is a good step forward and one that National has been calling for."

