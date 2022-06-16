Explore the new rail tunnels under Auckland's busy streets

Source: Seven Sharp

Most Aucklanders would have noticed the large amount of work going on building the stations for the new City Rail Link.

But that's just a small part of the construction. Well below the surface, underneath the busy streets, workers are busy building the tunnels the trains will navigate and the platforms where passengers will board.

Seven Sharp explored the new tunnels and met some of the hundreds of workers that have been tasked with building them.

Watch the video above to see the progress that has been made.

