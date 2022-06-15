Nelson man jailed over child sexual abuse, beastiality images

A Nelson man has been jailed for 26 months after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse and beastiality images.

Dale William Cramond, 32, was charged after investigators found images and videos of child sexual abuse and bestiality stored in his online accounts, and on his phone.

The man pleaded guilty to seven charges relating to the possession of objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children and bestiality.

He was sentenced in the Nelson District Court on Wednesday. Cramond will be required to forfeit devices and register as a child sex offender.

The 32-year-old's arrest was a result of an international Kiwi-led anti-child sex abuse operation that has resulted in 46 arrests in New Zealand, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) said.

Dubbed "Operation H", the programme is led by the DIA. According to the agency, the operation has identified more than 90,000 online accounts accessing and sharing child sexual abuse material online.

The Department of Internal Affairs' digital child exploitation team manager, Tim Houston, welcomed the sentence.

"If you are viewing and sharing these images, you are complicit in the sexual abuse of children and the lifelong damage it causes," he said.

It has resulted in over 836 cases being investigated and the safeguarding of 146 children globally, according to the DIA.

"DIA, NZ Police and the NZ Customs Service work tirelessly together to ensure children are not re-victimised by those seeking to derive sickening gratification from their suffering," Houston said.