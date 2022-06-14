Hongi to Hāngī: New series to demystify te ao Māori

Have you ever found yourself on a marae and felt apprehensive or confused about where to go or what to do?

Ever wondered why Māori hongi, or why women sit behind men in a pōwhiri?

A new series from TVNZ aims to demystify te ao Māori while also showcasing the beauty of Māori culture along the way.

Hongi to Hāngī and Everything in Between is hosted by TVNZ’s Tamati Rimene-Sproat.

The series will share insights into tikanga Māori, customs and protocols and why certain things are done in certain ways.

To find out more about the new TVNZ show, watch the Seven Sharp video above and an interview with the host himself.

