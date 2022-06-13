Watch: Fearless Texas cat takes on savage coyote

A fearless Texas cat survived a life and death battle with a coyote that was captured on CCTV.

Surfside Beach house owner Tony Gray shared the video on his Facebook page on Friday, before it quickly spread around the internet.

The footage shows a wild coyote attacking a brave ginger cat on Gray's porch in the middle of the night.

Despite the coyote's superior size, the cat manages to swipe it off before scampering to safety up a nearby post.

“Someone almost lost a cat,” Gray wrote on his Facebook post.

The cat's owner has not been identified.