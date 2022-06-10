Former Trump ally gives blunt testimony at Capitol Riot hearing

Donald Trump's former attorney general testified he bluntly told his boss claims about the 2020 US election being stolen were "b******t."

Donald Trump. (Source: Associated Press)

The evidence from William Barr has been shown at a public hearing into the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, broadcast on Friday across American television networks for two hours.

The hearing also included video footage not publicly seen before, and evidence from a police officer who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being attacked by the vicious mob trying to break past the crowd control barriers.

"I saw friends with blood all over their faces, I was slipping in people's blood, I was catching people as they fell," said officer Caroline Edwards.

"It was carnage. It was chaos... I remember stepping behind that line and seeing the absolute war zone the west front [of the building] had become."

Edwards' testimony was shown alongside video footage from the crowd, and from police officers' body cameras that showed them clearly distressed and pleading for back up.

"This is now effectively a riot," one officer exclaimed, with a colleague repeating back that she was declaring the scene a riot.

Up on the scaffolding that had been erected ahead of the Inauguration, another officer is heard saying "we can't hold this."

"There are too many [expletive] people. We are [expletive]," he said.

The crowd that stormed the Capitol building forced senators inside - certifying the election results - to flee to secure rooms.

It's been revealed the presence of hundreds of white supremacists belonging to the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers groups at the Capitol that day may have been a premeditated assault - in the hopes of kidnapping or hurting some of the politicians inside.

The hearing was one of six public broadcasts that will be held in June, before the investigative committee releases its final report in September.