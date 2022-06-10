Aldous Harding, Midnight Oil - Ardern and Albanese exchange gifts

Source: 1News

Jacinda Ardern and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sat down for an informal dinner in Sydney on Thursday night as the pair met for the first time since the latter took charge of our most important neighbour.

Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese.

Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese. (Source: 1News)

Albanese's Labor Party won the Federal election in May, seizing power from Scott Morrison's Liberal-National Coalition.

Ahead of Friday's more formal meeting, where China's influence in the Pacific region, America's Indo Pacific Economic Framework, the AUKUS alliance and Australia's deportation policy will be on the agenda, the pair met for a more relaxed catch-up.

They exchanged gifts, with Ardern giving Albanese albums by Aldous Harding, The Clean, Reb Fountain, and AK79, and two Flying Nun t-shirts.

In return, she received Midnight Oil, Spiderbait and Powderfinger albums, and two Midnight Oil t-shirts.

Their meal at Kirribilli House included fennel soup with hot smoked salmon and sourdour, hiramasa kingfish with zucchini noodles, and mini vanilla panna cotta.

