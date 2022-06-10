Ardern to raise issue of 501s in first meeting with Albanese

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will sit down with her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday for their first formal talks since his election.

Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese. (Source: 1News)

By Katie Scotcher of RNZ

Albanese's Labor Party won Australia's Federal election in May, seizing power from the Liberal-National Coalition.

The two leaders met for an informal dinner in Sydney last night, which Ardern said was an opportunity to have a "deeper discussion without the formality of a bilateral".

There is likely to be a lot on the agenda today, including China's influence in the Pacific region, America's Indo Pacific Economic Framework and the AUKUS alliance.

"New Zealand and Australia work exceptionally well together on the international stage to achieve our common goals and I know we will continue to advocate for a more stable and resilient region, defend and advance the multilateral rules based system, and maintain momentum on our world-leading economic integration," Ardern said.

The sit-down would also be an opportunity to have "new conversations" about elements of the Trans-Tasman relationship that have been "difficult" in recent years, Ardern said.

During Ardern's last visit to Sydney, she confronted former Prime Minister Scott Morrison over Australia's 501 deportation policy.

Referring to criminals deported from Australia who have no family or long term connections to New Zealand, Ardern told Morrison "do not deport your people and your problems".

Ardern said she would raise the issue again with Albanese and hoped to make progress.

"We're clear with the incoming Prime Minister that these issues remain for us. Regardless of who's in office, we want to make progress. That doesn't mean them having no deportation policy, because we have one, but we do want to see if we can make progress on some of those really difficult examples that New Zealand's come up against."

"I don't want to set expectations around what may or may not happen before we have the conversation," Ardern said.

Ardern said she would also discuss the treatment of expats in Australia with Albanese.

"New Zealanders who contribute a significant amount to Australia - they're taxpayers, they are filling skills gaps, they often have long-standing connections - find themselves sometimes in a disadvantaged position when it comes to education for their kids, it means they pay the equivalent of ACC, but can't draw down on it if they need, and we have seen some really distressing situations, so ... it will be an issue that I continue to advocate on."

Ardern was "encouraged" by new Australian government's acknowledgement of the issue but downplayed the possibility of a breakthrough.

"I always go into these things with the optimism we can make progress, but I've done that all the way. For me, it will be about action rather than words, but let's at least allow that first formal conversation to happen."

Despite areas of friction, New Zealand's relationship with its neighbour remained deep, Ardern said.

"It didn't stop us working together on issues that mattered to us as well. Be it everything from exchanging ideas, on Covid-19, to support that we provided them on bush fires and us on Whakaari White Island."

Ardern and Albanese go into their first formal talks with an established relationship.

The leaders have met previously and New Zealand Labour Party events and he has visited Ardern's Mount Albert electorate.

"For me, what's really important, on behalf of New Zealand, is the ability that no matter what, I can pick up the phone. I can already say that I have that relationship with the new Prime Minister."

Ardern said she hoped that connection would serve New Zealand well.