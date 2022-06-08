Data reveals percentage of Kiwis recorded as having had Covid

Ministry of Health data has revealed the percentage of people in New Zealand who have been recorded as having Covid-19.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

As of June 8 2022, around 24% of New Zealand's population, or approximately 1.2 million people are recorded as having had the virus.

However, the ministry said the actual number was likely much higher.

"The move to self-reported rapid antigen tests, along with changes to contact management and testing as part of the Omicron response, has always meant there would be significant number of Covid-19 cases that would not be identified and captured in our reporting," a ministry spokesperson said.

"Importantly, asymptomatic cases, unless they are household close contacts or part of a required testing order, are unlikely to be detected, as may be people who are fully vaccinated who have an insufficient viral load for it to be detected on RATs."

There were 7050 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Wednesday.

There are 361 people in hospital with the virus, 10 fewer than Tuesday.

Fourteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, five more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 24 deaths of people with Covid-19. The ministry said 12 had died in the past four days and 12 had died since April 25.

Of the 24 deaths, three people were aged in their 50s, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.