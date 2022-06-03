Taiwanese fishing boat grounded in Niue, rescue operation underway

A rescue operation involving the New Zealand air force is underway near Nuie to save 11 crew on board a Taiwanese fishing vessel that has grounded on a marine reef.

FV CHUAN I SHIN. (Source: Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission.)

The boat, a FV CHUAN I SHIN, is grounded at Beveridge Reef, 125 nautical miles south-east of Niue.

The Beveridge Reef is part of Niue’s marine protected area, the Niue Nukutukulea Multiple-Use marine park.

The vessel is understood to be afloat with the crew safe on board.

The Niuean Government said the priority is to rescue and save the lives of everyone on board and is working closely with New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules is also on its way to help with the rescue operation.

Weather conditions in the Beveridge Reef area have been fine with clear skies and a swell of 2.5 metres, Niue's Met Office says.