Coll makes squash final after bizarre end to five-set thriller

Kiwi Paul Coll is through to the final of the latest Squash World Series tournament after a bizarre finish to his semi-final.

Up against Mohamed Elshorbagy, Coll came back from being down 2-1 to clinch a 3-2 victory in El Gouna, Egypt, on Friday.

However, Coll completed his comeback victory after he was awarded the final two points with penalties due to a meltdown from his Egyptian rival that saw him persistently disagree with a video referee decision.

Coll conceded he was disappointed with how the game ended.

Paul Coll plays against Mohamed ElShorbagy. (Source: PSA)

"We were going hard for over 100 minutes again and it's a shame for a match to end like that,” Coll said.

"I don't really know what to say. It's a shame. We're pretty close off court and it's a shame the match ended like this. It was a good battle."

Coll lost his number one ranking this week but is set to play in the final Saturday against fourth seed Mostafa Asal, also from Egpyt.

Asal reached the final after beating World No.1 Ali Farag 3-1 on Friday.