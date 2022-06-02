Singles over 50 dating more often, more dangerously - survey

Love may or may not be in the air, but dating is now well and truly online.

A survey, released today by Project Gender has lifted the lid on the local dating scene, revealing some unexpected trends.

Over 50s, in particular, are dating up a storm and more 'dangerously' than their under-30 counterparts.

It's clear technology is setting the scene too, with 87% of people who sign up to dating apps actively going on to meet up in the real world.

So, what is the data saying about the way we date? And what do you need to know if you're looking to log-on for love?

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to find out.