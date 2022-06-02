Silver Lake deal finally gets go-ahead at special NZR meeting

The biggest deal in New Zealand Rugby history has finally been agreed after two years of heated bickering with the 26 provincial unions voting 89-1 to support the Silver Lake offer.

NZ Rugby House. (Source: Photosport)

At a special meeting on Thursday in Auckland, the unions agreed to accept the deal from the American private equity company that will put between $200 million and $300 million into the New Zealand rugby scene.

It comes after some late drama in the two-year saga which saw a number of provinces - including Auckland - baulk at changes to the original deal, believing they weren't getting a big enough piece of the pie compared with New Zealand's professional players.

1News understands the top-tier provinces will now receive more than the $1 million initially promised – a necessary change following a shift in goal posts from Silver Lake prior to Thursday's meeting.

Previously, a 75 per cent majority would have been needed in Thursday’s vote, but 1News understands at Silver Lake's request 100 per cent agreement was now needed and to the relief of NZR, all 26 unions voted in favour at the meeting.

1News understands once all investments have been made, Silver Lake will own up to 8.58 per cent of the commercial entity that will house all NZR's revenue-generating assets.

In return, Silver Lake will invest $200m into the game with another $100m set to come from co-investment with New Zealand-based institutions.

Top-level professional players fare well in the deal too, with 1News understanding they'll receive 36.5 per cent of all revenue coming into the game as part of their collective bargaining agreement.

