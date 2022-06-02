Ryan Fox helping Black Caps get into swing of things at Lord's

If there wasn’t enough Kiwis in the build-up to the first Test at Lord’s between the Black Caps and England on Thursday night, the addition of a self-confessed “cricket tragic” with a decent swing of his own will fill in the gaps.

Ahead of Thursday’s match in London against the new-look England featuring Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain, the Black Caps were joined by Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox for a chat and a few deliveries in the nets.

Fox joked if things had been slightly different, he may have been there as a player and not a fan.

“I'm a full blown cricket tragic,” Fox said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I played for 15 years at school.”

Devon Conway was given the task of delivering throwdowns for Fox while he takes a short break from his hot streak on the European Tour.

“Devon just walks up to me and goes ‘have a bat, I'll throw a couple to you’,” Fox said.

“I was pretty nervous and I was a bit worried for my leg and my shin but managed to hit a couple out of the middle.”

It added to a positive atmosphere around the side who has also been buoyed by the return of captain Kane Williamson after a lengthy break due to his niggly elbow injury.

But Williamson said it won’t be an issue come Thursday evening.

“It’s significantly improved which is the pleasing thing,” Williamson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously having that time out of the game was very beneficial.”

The true benefits will be known in the coming days though as the reigning world Test champions try to put one of their old mates in his place.