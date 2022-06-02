Kaipara's mayor to give up role to stand for National

Fury over a “reform storm” being pushed through by the Government has led to a shock decision by Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith to not stand in the upcoming local body elections.

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith. (Source: 1News)

Instead, he’s putting his hand up to be selected as National’s Northland candidate, which is currently vacant.

1News can reveal Smith believes Three Waters reform, SNAs, RMA and health reforms will impact the lives of Northlanders and “alter our democracy”.

He served on the Government’s working group for the proposed Three Waters reforms and said he rejected the proposals.

“My decision was made earlier this week and it is important the people of Kaipara District know at the earliest moment, especially possible mayoral candidates for the council in the next term,” he said.

He had planned to stand again. It means there are no current mayors in Auckland or Northland putting their names in the ballot box again.

“It would be wrong to seek at the same time re-election as Mayor of Kaipara District and also a political party nomination, so I make a clear decision now," he said.

"I will not contest two positions at the same time and risk the cost of a by-election for the Kaipara ratepayers if I were to be successful in the candidate selection process later this year.”

Smith hoped to be selected for National and hoped to win the Northland seat back for the party, which was lost to Labour at the last election.