Woman caught drink driving waiting to pick up grandkids from school

A 58-year-old woman has been caught drink driving on the way to pick up her grandchildren from school in the Bay of Plenty.
The grandmother was reported to have been swerving across College Rd in Edgecumbe on Tuesday and was later found by police parked outside a primary school waiting to pick up her grandchildren.
She blew an excess breath alcohol reading of 777 micrograms, which is three times the legal limit.
A passenger in the car was also under the influence of alcohol.
The woman is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on June 15.