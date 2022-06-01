Woman caught drink driving waiting to pick up grandkids from school

Source: 1News

A 58-year-old woman has been caught drink driving on the way to pick up her grandchildren from school in the Bay of Plenty.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The grandmother was reported to have been swerving across College Rd in Edgecumbe on Tuesday and was later found by police parked outside a primary school waiting to pick up her grandchildren.

She blew an excess breath alcohol reading of 777 micrograms, which is three times the legal limit.

A passenger in the car was also under the influence of alcohol.

The woman is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on June 15.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

'There's a chance' - Keven Mealamu on winning NZ boxing title

2

Woman caught drink driving waiting to pick up grandkids from school

3

Man in his 30s dies in Clevedon workplace incident

4

Human leg found on Australian highway may belong to pedestrian

5

South Island cave closed to protect, study peculiar spider

Latest Stories

Christchurch arena: Cost of Te Kaha could rise by up to $150m

Pharmac: Govt accepts improvement needed to drug-buying agency

Ardern gifts Kauri bowl, Swanndri dog jackets to Biden

Brown admits 'some issues' in Warriors camp after Lodge report

'Astronomical' ticket prices at Lord's slammed before first Test

Related Stories

Former Dilworth teacher guilty of sexually abusing students

Waste Management fined after worker died in 'gas chamber'

Auckland baby death: Man charged with assault

Firearms deal 'gone wrong' led to grandmother’s murder, court told