Shocking video shows '6-foot mad' kangaroo attack Aussie man

An Australian man has recounted the dramatic moment he was attacked by a kangaroo and the ensuing fight between the pair.

Heathcote man Cliff Des told Channel 9's Today show the animal attacked him after he went to see what his dogs were barking about.

"It was a six-foot mad 'roo trying to rip my little dogs out of the yard," he said.

"I went near it, about 30-foot away to try to shoo it away but it didn't want to go away."

His attempts to flee were unsuccessful, with the 'roo stomping on him at one stage. Attempts to hit it with a stick also failed to deter the kangaroo.

"It snapped like a carrot."

At one stage he managed to pin the 'roo as it continued to attack him

"I thought this guy means business, he was going to mongrel me if I didn't, I took him to the ground," Des said.

"It tried to gouge my face. I put my head down so it gouged me on the top of my head. It bit my finger. Then it put its back claw through my leg, about an inch-and-a-half through my back leg, shredded my pants down to the cuff."

The whole ordeal lasted over six minutes.

"It mongreled me real good."

He doesn't, however, hold a grudge.

"We built our roads over theirs. They're a beautiful animal."