Record number of Kiwi divers named for Commonwealth Games

A record eight divers have been named to represent New Zealand later this year in Birmingham, led by Olympian Anton Down-Jenkins and two-time Commonwealth Games athlete Liam Stone.

Anton Down-Jenkins competing at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

Down-Jenkins and Stone were joined by six debutants in Wednesday's announcement after the sport has enjoyed a substantial growth in participation numbers in recent years.

Down-Jenkins said he was thrilled to be surrounded by Kiwis sharing a common goal.

"It is going to be so fun heading to Birmingham with the biggest diving team New Zealand has ever sent to a senior international competition," Down-Jenkins said.

"We have so much talent and I’m so proud of how far this sport has come across our country.

"It’s going to be a really good stepping-stone for Diving New Zealand’s Olympic campaign as we look to qualify and send a similar sized team to Paris 2024."

After making his Olympic debut last year in Tokyo with New Zealand's best-ever result in the sport - an eighth place finish in the final - Down-Jenkins is headed to Birmingham with plenty of confidence.

“I experienced so much tautoko [support] both during and after the Olympics last year," he said.

"Seeing how much Aotearoa really got behind me while I was competing in Tokyo makes me so excited to get back on the boards and wear the silver fern again.

"It’s kind of crazy to see how much I’ve improved and how much my diving has changed since competing at the last Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, so I’m looking for a bit of redemption this second time around."

He joked he'd try to perform "a few less manus" at this year's competition.

"Small splashes only this time!"

Joining Down-Jenkins and Stone are three high schoolers in 17-year-olds Arno Lee and Mikali Dawson as well as Maggie Squire - the youngest member of the squad at 16.

Rounding out the side is fellow debutants Luke Sipkes, Nathan Brown and Frazer Tavener.

Dawson's selection adds a special chapter to her sporting journey, having only taken up diving three years ago after an injury ended her gymnastics career.

“Being able to experience the dream every little kid has of going to the Commonwealth Games is such a surreal experience that really blows my mind," Dawson said.

"I am so beyond grateful for everything the sport has done for me and so excited to see what is in store for the future."

The naming takes the total number of athletes currently selected to the New Zealand Team for Birmingham 2022 to 80.

New Zealand Commonwealth Games Diving team

Anton Down-Jenkins – men's 3m springboard, permission to start in men's 1m springboard and men's 3m synchronised springboard with Liam Stone

Liam Stone – men's 1m springboard, men's 3m springboard, permission to start in men's 3m synchronised springboard with Anton Down-Jenkins

Maggie Squire - women's 1m springboard, mixed 3m synchronised springboard with Frazer Tavener, permission to start in women's 3m springboard

Luke Sipkes – men's 10m synchronised platform with Arno Lee, permission to start in men's 10m individual platform

Arno Lee – men's 10m synchronised platform with Luke Sipkes

Nathan Brown – men's 10m individual platform

Mikali Dawson - women's 10m individual platform

Frazer Tavener - mixed 3m synchronised springboard with Maggie Squire