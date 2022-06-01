Auckland baby death: Man charged with assault

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested after the death of a baby in Auckland's Ōtara on May 23.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 24-year-old will appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday on one charge of assaulting a child.

A homicide investigation was launched after the baby died.

It was taken to an Ōtara medical centre with critical injuries.

"I want to acknowledge the family and those within the community who are continuing to assist police with our ongoing investigation," Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said.

"Investigations involving the death of a child have a profound effect on the family, wider community, and police staff.

"I would also like to recognise the investigation team’s continued hard work and perseverance through this investigation.

"We all have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable to prevent these tragedies."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

