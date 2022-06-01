Notorious WA paedophile to be released from jail

A notorious Australian sex offender is to be released into the community despite still holding views that his sexual interest in children is "natural".

Bradley Pen Dragon, 62, spent 13 years in a prison in Thailand for raping young girls in the 1990s.

He was deported, but has since been caught viewing child abuse material in internet cafes, 9News reports.

He was also convicted of holding a mother at knife point in front of her baby.

West Australia state prosecutors applied to have him declared a "high risk serious offender", which would allow the courts to keep him locked up indefinitely if found to be "unacceptable risk to the community".

However, Justice Larissa Strk decided to release him on a decade-long treatment order, the ABC reports.

They said his treatment needs would be better met in the community.

He will be subject to dozens of conditions, including electronic monitoring and anti-libidinal treatment.