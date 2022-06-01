Nelson Golf Course to be cut in half by airport runway extension

Nelson's largest golf club says it's course will be "destroyed" if an extension of the airport runway goes ahead as planned.

Last month Nelson Airport announced it would start consulting on extending the runway to the north, through the Nelson Golf Course.

Chief Executive Mark Thompson says it's one of the shortest runways in the world for the type of planes that fly there.

"For years now we've known that our current runway is too short. And when we talk about it being too short it restricts current airlines in terms of their payload".

That means in certain weather conditions airlines currently can't carry as many passengers or as much freight as they'd like. "So when you see the empty seats on the plane it's not always because people haven't booked them, they just can't take them".

The plan is to extend the runway by a total of about 160m, to 1510m with new safety zones at each end too. Thompson says it's been signalled for years that the runway needs to be extended and it's been in discussions with those effected.

Regardless, Nelson Golf Course manager Tony Watkins says they were "shocked" when the draft plan was released.

"Currently as the maps showing it at the moment would completely destroy the golf course. We've been here 125 years and we'd love to be here another 125 years moving forward but it would go right through the middle of our golf course".

The extension would eliminate a number of the golf holes as well as the clubhouse and carparks. While some holes would remain as is, currently there would be no way to access them, as the new runway would be in the way.

"We think there are a lot of other options," Watkins said. "If they went to the Southern End they've got about four kilometres of area to go".

But in that direction is the estuary and Nelson Airport says building there isn't an option.

The airport is located right beside the ocean and already in 2018 the carpark flooded during a storm. A recent report found sea levels in New Zealand are expected to rise twice as fast as expected.

That's caused the airport to, just weeks after releasing the plan, ask experts for more advice.

"It caused us to just review what we were doing," Thompson says. "And after looking at that it's sped up the change process. But none of our thinking has changed".

"We've got to make sure than in 100 years time we're proud of what we've done".

The planned extension of the runway will include raising it to account for climate change and Thompson says the seawalls will protect that area.

Thompson says they have looked at moving the airport. "Yes, that's always an option but our advice is that's not the path to follow".

The biggest issue is that there is no obvious other place to put it and the investment cost of moving it would be significant.

The actual runway extension is still 10-15 years away and there's still quite a process to go through with Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council, who own the airport.

In terms of the golf course, future acquisition of the land could come about through either a direct negotiation with the golf club or via the Public Works Act.

It's hoped that a runway extension would cater to low emissions aircraft in the future.

Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Ali Boswijk says keeping the region, which relies on tourism and exports, connected is important. "It's all about future proofing, making sure that the infrastructure we have supports the economy we want".