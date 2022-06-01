Luxon won't be drawn on potential Te Pāti Māori coalition

National leader Christopher Luxon says the latest 1News Kantar poll results reflect New Zealand's dissatisfaction with the Government's economic leadership.

The poll had National at 39% and Labour at 35%, but Jacinda Ardern still leads as preferred Prime Minister on 33%, while Luxon was at 25%.

Luxon told Breakfast on Wednesday morning that "the New Zealand people are seeing a Government that's more spending, more bureaucrats, worse outcomes" when "New Zealanders are wanting strong economic leadership and management at this time".

With the poll results seeing Te Pāti Māori win two seats and putting them at the centre of building a Government, Luxon was asked if National would become more te Tiriti o Waitangi-centric in order to work with the Māori Party.

He said he wouldn't get into "any election calculations and any of those conversations".

"All I can tell you is the National Party needs to be a national National Party, and we want to present our principles, our beliefs, our values to all communities across New Zealand."

"My job as leader of the National Party is to make sure I'm getting as broad a vote as I can."

Luxon described Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s tour of the Pacific to strengthen ties between Beijing and a number of island nations as threatening to “peace and stability” in the region.

"We want to see Minister Mahuta out there engaging with the Pacific Islands," he said.