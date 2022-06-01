Could Australia be getting ready to split from the monarchy?

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed Matt Thistlethwaite as assistant minister for the republic, in a move which could signal big change is coming.

Queen.

Queen. (Source: Associated Press)

Thistlethwaite has previously supported changing Australia’s constitution, so elected members to parliament would have the opportunity to pledge to serve Australians, instead of the Queen.

Speaking to Sky News Australia in early 2021, Thistlethwaite said down the track he’d like to see there be an Australian head of state.

A move for the country to become a republic would be decided by a referendum.

However, over the course of the election campaign, Albanese indicated his government’s priority was a referendum around a First Nations voice in parliament.

Albanese said the republic issue was "important", but not as important as Indigenous recognition in the constitution.

However, the appointment has been welcomed by the Australian Republic Movement, who’ve labelled it “an historic first and a major show of support.”

WorldAustraliaRoyalty

Popular Stories

1

'There's a chance' - Keven Mealamu on winning NZ boxing title

2

Woman caught drink driving waiting to pick up grandkids from school

3

Man in his 30s dies in Clevedon workplace incident

4

Human leg found on Australian highway may belong to pedestrian

5

South Island cave closed to protect, study peculiar spider

Latest Stories

Christchurch arena: Cost of Te Kaha could rise by up to $150m

Pharmac: Govt accepts improvement needed to drug-buying agency

Ardern gifts Kauri bowl, Swanndri dog jackets to Biden

Brown admits 'some issues' in Warriors camp after Lodge report

'Astronomical' ticket prices at Lord's slammed before first Test

Related Stories

Human leg found on Australian highway may belong to pedestrian

Affirmative sexual consent now legally required in NSW

Record number of women in Albanese's first frontbench

Notorious WA paedophile to be released from jail