Could Australia be getting ready to split from the monarchy?

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed Matt Thistlethwaite as assistant minister for the republic, in a move which could signal big change is coming.

Queen. (Source: Associated Press)

Thistlethwaite has previously supported changing Australia’s constitution, so elected members to parliament would have the opportunity to pledge to serve Australians, instead of the Queen.

Speaking to Sky News Australia in early 2021, Thistlethwaite said down the track he’d like to see there be an Australian head of state.

A move for the country to become a republic would be decided by a referendum.

However, over the course of the election campaign, Albanese indicated his government’s priority was a referendum around a First Nations voice in parliament.

Albanese said the republic issue was "important", but not as important as Indigenous recognition in the constitution.

However, the appointment has been welcomed by the Australian Republic Movement, who’ve labelled it “an historic first and a major show of support.”