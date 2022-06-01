China's Pacific push causing 'anxiety' - Fiji politician

The leader of Fiji's opposition party says "there is a lot of anxiety" within the Pacific as China attempts to grow its influence in the region.

Viliame 'Bill' Gavoka of the Social Democratic Liberal Party told Breakfast Fiji and his party want to stay close to its traditional allies, which includes Australia, New Zealand and the US, on security.

His words come after China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama earlier this week.

Yi has been on an eight-nation tour of the region. China wants a broad economic and security pact with 10 Pacific nations, but it appears it has failed to convince some on the bold deal.

Gavoka said China was becoming very assertive and people were not comfortable with what this could lead to.

Of particular concern is China's policing and security deal with the Solomon Islands, which could extend to military and naval involvement, he said.

"We want to stay where we are with our traditional allies," Gavoka told Breakfast.

Although China can't be ignored as the world's second largest economy, Gavoka said engaging on security matters was "something else".

"As an economic super power, we want to engage with them. Security matters, no. Definitely no."

Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio is currently in Fiji until Saturday.

He has said he will be meeting with Pacific marine ministers to "discuss issues of shared importance".

"I will be discussing a range of issues with other large ocean states, and aim to build upon and strengthen the relationships and conversations that began at this year's Our Ocean Conference held in Palau in March."

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has said she hopes to visit the Solomon Islands in the "coming weeks", amid opposition claims she's been slow to act.