Bison gores woman in Yellowstone Park

Source: Associated Press

A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park, US, on Monday (local time).

A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National Park.

A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National Park.

According to a park statement, the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of the Old Faithful geyser, when it was approached.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within three metres of the animal before she was attacked.

The bison gored the woman during the onslaught, before throwing her three metres into the air.

Park emergency medical staff transported her via ambulance to an Idaho hospital.

She received a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park officials say this is the first reported bison goring this year.

They warn bison are unpredictable, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal, and can run three times faster than humans.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 23 metres away from bison.

Officials say two other people were within that distance, of the same bison, during the attack.

WorldConservationNorth America

Popular Stories

1

'There's a chance' - Keven Mealamu on winning NZ boxing title

2

Woman caught drink driving waiting to pick up grandkids from school

3

Man in his 30s dies in Clevedon workplace incident

4

Human leg found on Australian highway may belong to pedestrian

5

South Island cave closed to protect, study peculiar spider

Latest Stories

Christchurch arena: Cost of Te Kaha could rise by up to $150m

Pharmac: Govt accepts improvement needed to drug-buying agency

Ardern gifts Kauri bowl, Swanndri dog jackets to Biden

Brown admits 'some issues' in Warriors camp after Lodge report

'Astronomical' ticket prices at Lord's slammed before first Test

Related Stories

NRA boss trolled by comedian over 'thoughts and prayers'

Canadian region decriminalising some drugs for 3 years

Biden picks Ardern's brain on combatting violence, extremism

Pacific stability a key point at Ardern's meeting with Biden