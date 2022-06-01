Bison gores woman in Yellowstone Park

A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park, US, on Monday (local time).

According to a park statement, the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of the Old Faithful geyser, when it was approached.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within three metres of the animal before she was attacked.

The bison gored the woman during the onslaught, before throwing her three metres into the air.

Park emergency medical staff transported her via ambulance to an Idaho hospital.

She received a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park officials say this is the first reported bison goring this year.

They warn bison are unpredictable, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal, and can run three times faster than humans.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 23 metres away from bison.

Officials say two other people were within that distance, of the same bison, during the attack.