2degrees, Vocus NZ merge to become NZ's third-largest telco

Telecommunications companies 2degrees and Vocus NZ announced they have merged on Wednesday to become New Zealand’s third-largest telco.

Vocus NZ owns the Slingshot, Orcon and Stuff Fibre brands.

According to a media release from 2degrees, the two organisations will boast combined assets of $1.2 billion in revenue; 1800 employees; 1.5 million mobile customers; 355,000 broadband customers; 45,000 energy customers; and 1600 enterprise and Government customers. The providers cover around 98.5% of the places Kiwis live and work.

The combined entity will be helmed by Orcon CEO Mark Callander.

He says Kiwis will benefit as 2degrees looks to “further challenge and disrupt” the telco market with the rollout of its 5G network across the country’s main centres and the expansion of its fixed wireless product.

“We have a combined history as challenger brands and market disruptors. Today we have brought together two organisations which for decades have disrupted and challenged the New Zealand telco market, lowering the cost of services and driving product innovation through a relentless customer focus,” Callander said in a media release.

“We are excited about the path ahead of us and look forward to working together as a team to deliver great things for our customers.”