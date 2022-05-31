Trio accused of murdering 'hardworking, churchgoing mum' on trial

The murder trial for those accused of shooting dead an Auckland grandmother has started.

Meliame Fisiihoi (Source: Supplied)

Falala Iongi, Viliami Mounga He Ofa Iongi, and Manu Hori Iongi are accused of murdering Meliame Fisi’ihoi on Janurary 15 2020.

Falala Iongi and Viliami Mounga He Ofa Iongi also face charges of wounding with intent to injure and reckless discharge of a firearm relating to a previous incident in 2019.

In May 2021, the trio pleaded not guilty to the charges in front of a packed public gallery at the High Court in Auckland.

More than a year later, their trial begins Tuesday at the High Court in Auckland. A 12-person jury was selected this morning with opening arguments this afternoon.

Fisi’ihoi’s son told Police Ten7 after the death the news “changed their lives”.

"She was loved by so many people."

The police described her as "hardworking, churchgoing mum."

Public pleas for information were made by police, resulting in three arrests.

"Police’s commitment to this investigation has never wavered and we were always confident that arrests would ultimately be made," said Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright at the time.

"However, some investigations are more complex and challenging than others and can take a significant amount of time and effort to resolve."

The trial is set down for five weeks.