Heavy rain, lightning and warm winds predicted for North Island

It will be another sodden day for much of the North Island, with Taranaki set to bear the brunt of thunderstorms today.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the Far North was set for another downpour this evening.

"We are going be getting another frontal system coming through and Northland will be in for possible thunderstorms in the evening and at night," he said.

"There will be heavy rain and also strong winds, gusts of 90 to 110km/h are possible."

Speaking early on Tuesday morning, Bakker said Tairāwhiti had not seen a reprieve from the rain, and another heavy downpour had hit overnight.

"In the last 24 hours, locations in Gisborne have recorded more than 50mm. We've got a couple that have even recorded 70 around that northern-most part Gisborne.

"So there's been quite a decent dumping."

Police reported debris on the road at the inland community of Matawai and flooding on a Wairoa road.

Bakker said there could be some minor flooding and rising rivers.

Today's front would mean warm, humid air would move over the country, "not only bringing wet weather to some areas but also unseasonably warm conditions to many places", MetService forecasters said.

"A front is forecast to move east across New Zealand overnight Tuesday, followed by strong northwesterlies."

Forecasters said that tomorrow warning amounts of rain were expected for Westland and were possible for Buller, Tasman, and Fiordland, and severe gales were possible for Wellington, Wairarapa, Tararua and the Marlborough Sounds.

