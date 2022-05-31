Heavy rain, lightning and warm winds predicted for North Island

Source:

It will be another sodden day for much of the North Island, with Taranaki set to bear the brunt of thunderstorms today.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the Far North was set for another downpour this evening.

"We are going be getting another frontal system coming through and Northland will be in for possible thunderstorms in the evening and at night," he said.

"There will be heavy rain and also strong winds, gusts of 90 to 110km/h are possible."

Speaking early on Tuesday morning, Bakker said Tairāwhiti had not seen a reprieve from the rain, and another heavy downpour had hit overnight.

"In the last 24 hours, locations in Gisborne have recorded more than 50mm. We've got a couple that have even recorded 70 around that northern-most part Gisborne.

"So there's been quite a decent dumping."

Police reported debris on the road at the inland community of Matawai and flooding on a Wairoa road.

Bakker said there could be some minor flooding and rising rivers.

Today's front would mean warm, humid air would move over the country, "not only bringing wet weather to some areas but also unseasonably warm conditions to many places", MetService forecasters said.

"A front is forecast to move east across New Zealand overnight Tuesday, followed by strong northwesterlies."

Forecasters said that tomorrow warning amounts of rain were expected for Westland and were possible for Buller, Tasman, and Fiordland, and severe gales were possible for Wellington, Wairarapa, Tararua and the Marlborough Sounds.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather NewsTaranakiNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Applications open for new legally-backed face mask exemption

2

Fair Go: Farmer told not to wear $318 boots in sheep yard after they fall apart

3

Johnny Depp, awaiting verdict, joins Jeff Beck on stage

4

Hawke's Bay hotel ram-raided, ATM stolen

5

Fair Go: Complaint of leaks and delayed refunds from shower company

Latest Stories

Global grocery giant Aldi could be coming to NZ - Robertson

Calls for iwi-led bank to finance building on Māori land

Ukraine takes political path to qualifying for FIFA World Cup

Hawke's Bay hotel ram-raided, ATM stolen

Applications open for new legally-backed face mask exemption

Related Stories

Watch: Motorists struggle through Mount Maunganui flooding

'Intense rain' forecast for Auckland, warning in place

Good Sorts: Meet the man collecting batteries for a cause

MetService marks three years of the 'red warning' system