Fair Go: Complaint of leaks and delayed refunds from shower company

Emotional scenes and fixing a shower don't usually go together but at Claire Smith's house, the tears were flowing almost as fast as the leak from the shower upstairs when Fair Go and Master Plumbers visited with some good news - a brand new shower at no cost to the Auckland primary school teacher and her family.
For nearly a month, Clare and her two children had been restricting themselves to 60-second showers and using a bucket in the bottom to catch the flow, rather than risk more leaks, which had been causing ceiling damage.
They paid Auckland firm Shower Solutions Ltd more than $5000 to rip out and replace their shower but when she noticed a leak six months later, she says her initial complaint was met with resistance.
Shower Solutions director Grayson Ford says the company had offered to patch the ceiling damage and was waiting to hear back from the family.
It had made one repair of the shower and told Fair Go that it had been supplied with the wrong silicone sealant for the job.
However, when the shower unit was inspected by Master Plumber Reuben Cutts, it was his view that both the installation and the fix were likely to be the cause of the leak.
Touched by the stress the family was under, Cutts made an on-the-spot offer to sort out the shower at no cost, which Clare gratefully accepted.
Fair Go was also able to point to Shower Solutions that an order from the Disputes Tribunal to pay another customer $2610 was overdue, which Shower Solutions promptly paid up, saying it had been asking the Tribunal for the order unsuccessfully.
The money was to refund a deposit for two showers installed for Auckland couple Rob and Nikola Luscombe, who had spent two years disputing the work done for them by shower Solutions.
They'd started with one good shower and one leaky one but "
A third customer, Ferozza Patel, said she had also contemplated taking Shower Solutions to the Disputes Tribunal over a shower installation that created a bigger building headache, but decided it wasn't worth the hassle.
"I