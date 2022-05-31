Commerce Commission cracking down on unsafe toys

Source: Seven Sharp

Selling toys is a serious business because those little moving parts can pose a hazard to babies and young children.

Keeping an eye on the risk is the Commerce Commission, which is carrying out unannounced retail visits, looking for unsafe toys that might breach product safety standards.

Commerce Commission Product Safety Manager, Grant McIntosh, said common issues were that toys were too small and therefore a choking hazard, easily broken into small pieces and also becoming a choking hazard, or are the wrong size and could cause suffocation.

McIntosh said it was a "key area of focus" for the Commission and enforcement action had been taken against over 100 traders in the last three years.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to find out which toys the Commerce Commission has found to have breached the product safety standards.

