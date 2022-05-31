Commerce Commission cracking down on unsafe toys

Commerce Commission Product Safety Manager, Grant McIntosh, said common issues were that toys were too small and therefore a choking hazard, easily broken into small pieces and also becoming a choking hazard, or are the wrong size and could cause suffocation.
McIntosh said it was a "key area of focus" for the Commission and enforcement action had been taken against over 100 traders in the last three years.
